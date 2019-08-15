{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — A Westchester County woman died after a two-vehicle motor accident Wednesday night on Route 9, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. 

Police said the accident occurred at 8:51 p.m. as Richard. E. Henzel, 85, of Ossining was traveling southbound on Route 9 in a 2019 Subaru Forester SUV and attempted to turn left onto Cherry Choke Road. 

Henzel subsequently struck a 2013 Toyota Siena minivan operated by Erin Mayette, 36, of Porter Corners traveling northbound. 

As a result of the crash, seven passengers total were transported to Saratoga Hospital for treatment, according to police.

The front-seat passenger in Henzel's vehicle, 80-year-old Adrienne Henzel, of Ossining died several hours later while being treated at Saratoga Hospital, police said.

Henzel and a third occupant of his vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries as well as Mayette and her three passengers, police said.

Following an investigation police ticketed Henzel for failure to yield the right-of-way.

