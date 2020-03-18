Police: Wayward motel guest had cocaine
Police: Wayward motel guest had cocaine

LAKE GEORGE -- A hotel guest who overstayed his welcome was arrested Sunday after police who forced entry to his room found he had cocaine, according to State Police.

State Police were sent to a Canada Street hotel when staff couldn't get a man who hadn't paid his bill to answer the door to his room late Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers could not get him to answer the door either, so they forced entry to the room and found Joshua M. McMahon, 41, of Lake George inside asleep, according to police.

They also found a quantity of cocaine that resulted in two felony charges, including a count of criminal possession of a controlled substance that alleged he intended to distribute it, records show.

McMahon was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

