A number of Washington County businesses were victimized last week by a thief who stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks, vehicle parts worth thousands of dollars.
The thief or thieves apparently drove Route 22 from the south end of the county to the north end last week, targeting vehicles at dealerships and auto repair businesses from Cambridge to Whitehall. Their quarry as catalytic converters, the device that is part of a vehicle's exhaust system and contains valuable metals.
State Police believe the theft spree was related to similar cases in Rensselaer County as well that also occurred last week.
Troopers arrested a Vermont man on Saturday as he tried to sell nine catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Albany, officials said. He drew attention because he had been to the business, YS Catalytic Recycling, to sell converters a number of times in recent days,
State Police said he was found to have an electric saw that was believed to have been used to cut the converters from the pipes that connected them to the trucks' exhaust system.
The man, Jake I. Hodgdon, 38, of Swanton, Vermont, was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence as well as misdemeanor possession of burglar tools and criminal possession of a controlled substance, authorities said. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail for lack of bail.
Police were working Monday to determine whether Washington County businesses were among those that Hodgdon hit.
Businesses in Cambridge, Hebron, Granville and Whitehall were working to figure out the extent of the thefts and make repairs this week, with costs of up to $1,000 to replace each of the stolen converters.
Brooke Stranahan, an accountant at Slate Valley Automotive, said a single truck in her business' lot was targeted, with the cost to repair about $1,000.
Cambridge-Greenwich Police Sgt. Robert Danko said a truck at Rushinski Automotive in the village of Cambridge was hit as well.
"They went from the south end of the county to Whitehall," Danko said.
Police recommended dealers secure larger and never vehicles where catalytic converters may be the target of thieves.
