Police are warning that thieves are targeting patrons at local restaurants, looking for unattended purses and using credit cards immediately afterward.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said it has dealt with complaints of purses and wallets being stolen when customers at eateries leave them behind briefly to use a bathroom. The female suspects then take the credit cards inside to nearby stores to quickly make purchases.

The restaurants involved were not identified.

Police warned people not to leave purses or wallets unattended in public places, and released photos of possible suspects in at least one of the cases.

Anyone with information about the matters was asked to call the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office at 518-885-6761.

