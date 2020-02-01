Police warn of phone scams in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is warning about phone scams that have been reported recently in the county.

The Sheriff's Office has gotten reports of people calling residents to say that there was an issue with their bank account and that they needed to withdraw money and buy gift cards with the money, and then pass on gift card numbers. Do not withdraw money based on a claim by a stranger over the phone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Another frequently reported scam involves a suspect claiming to be an agent from the Social Security Administration, threatening legal action if money is not paid or an individual claiming to be a relative in trouble overseas in need of money.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds those that the police and Social Security Administration do not call seeking money over the phone and to never provide personal or financial information. Individuals should also avoid answering calls from unknown numbers.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 4