Police warned local residents Wednesday to remove purses and wallets from parked vehicles as investigators continue to deal with activity by a nationwide crime gang that targets people parking vehicles in parks, gyms and other public area.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has gotten complaints about numerous thefts of wallets and purses from parked cars in the central part of the county, a spree that comes on the heels of similar crimes in Warren and Washington counties last month.

They believe the thefts are the work of a group known as the "Felony Lane Gang," a ring based in the southern U.S. that sends affiliates out to target people who might leave bags with credit cards, checkbooks and identification in them. They will smash windows to get them if doors are locked, and will often watch parking lots to look for women leaving vehicles without purses.

After they steal wallets or purses, they quickly use credit cards, debit cards and cash checks at banks or stores to maximize their thefts before the victim discovers them.

The term "Felony Lane Gang" originated from their efforts to use the bank drive-thru lane farthest from the teller, as they use disguises to try to look like the women whose identification they were using.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his office has received a number of complaints from residents about crimes that appear linked to the Felony Lane Gang in Malta, Clifton Park and Halfmoon, with vehicles targeted at parks and gyms.

"We've had a rash of them the last week or two, and we know they have been around our area for about a month," Zurlo said.

Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Brown said the thieves drive rental cars and steal license plates to switch to the rental cars and throw off police.

State Police and the Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested three women in recent weeks who were working with the men from the group in cashing stolen checks at banks in Washington and Warren counties.

Zurlo said his office is working with the FBI and State Police on their recent cases.

