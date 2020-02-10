Police warn of man impersonating officer

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Police were warning Monday about a man who impersonated a Saratoga Springs Police officer during a phone call to a local resident.

Police did not say if the scammer managed to defraud the person who received the call, but they warned that the person was using technology to make the call appear as if it came from the police station.

"These culprits went as far as to utilize caller ID spoofing and have the SSPD phone number show on the caller ID," Saratoga Springs Police Lt. Bob Jillson said in a news release. "This is a common practice used to confuse the victim of a scam."

It is common for police officers to contact people via phone for a variety of reasons. If a person is having doubt about an apparent call from police, ask to call the officer back at the police station, authorities recommend. In cases where you receive a voicemail, the callback number for the officer should be the police department main number. If you are unsure of the number, search for the police agency on the internet and confirm the number.

