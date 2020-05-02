Police warn against trespassing in watershed areas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Sheriff’s deputies and state conservative officers will be policing the city’s watershed property to make sure people seeking some fresh air are not trespassing.

The city gets its water from reservoirs around Halfway Brook and near West Mountain. The property is in Queensbury but owned by Glens Falls.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said city officials do not want to risk contamination of its water supply.

“I think there’s been a little bit of an uptick in garbage and fires that have caused a little bit of concern. They want us to keep an eye on things,” he said.

LaFarr said it has been a problem in previous years when the weather is nicer and people like to get outdoors. Officers will escort people out if necessary and if they commit vandalism or other crimes, they will prosecute.

“We have to respect the wishes of the city officials. It is posted. They’re looking at the best interests of the water supply,” he said.

City Engineer Steve Gurzler said more people and animals in the area pose risk of contamination of the water supply and people building camp fires increases the chance of wildfires.