Police warn against trespassing in watershed areas

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Sheriff’s deputies and state conservative officers will be policing the city’s watershed property to make sure people seeking some fresh air are not trespassing.
The city gets its water from reservoirs around Halfway Brook and near West Mountain. The property is in Queensbury but owned by Glens Falls.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said city officials do not want to risk contamination of its water supply.
“I think there’s been a little bit of an uptick in garbage and fires that have caused a little bit of concern. They want us to keep an eye on things,” he said.
LaFarr said it has been a problem in previous years when the weather is nicer and people like to get outdoors. Officers will escort people out if necessary and if they commit vandalism or other crimes, they will prosecute.
“We have to respect the wishes of the city officials. It is posted. They’re looking at the best interests of the water supply,” he said.
City Engineer Steve Gurzler said more people and animals in the area pose risk of contamination of the water supply and people building camp fires increases the chance of wildfires.
“Our densely-wooded watershed acts as a sponge to absorb and break down pollutants,” he said in an email. “Without the trees, we would experience a high sediment load and increased nutrient runoff, which would make it very difficult to treat the water to drinking water standards. In addition, there is a significant risk to life and property if a fire gets out of control.”
Gurzler said state Department of Environmental Conservation officers will also patrol the area.
He encouraged people to enjoy other recreation areas in Glens Falls and Queensbury and respect the need for social distancing.
