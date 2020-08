FORT ANN — Two women sustained injuries after flipping their utility vehicle Friday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police said a 71-year-old woman sustained head and neck injuries, and a 41-year-old woman injured her hip and leg, after the pair flipped a tandem UTV just off county Route 16 at around 8:30 p.m.

The condition and names of the women were not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0