Police: Unconscious man charged with DWI

LAKE LUZERNE -- A complaint about reckless driving on Corinth Road in Queensbury led to the drunken driving arrest of a Lake Luzerne man on Tuesday night, according to police.
Warren County sheriff's officers said in a news release that they got a call about a vehicle swerving into the opposite lane of travel around 5:10 p.m.
The caller provided a description, and officers tracked the vehicle to a home in Lake Luzerne. There they found John V. Mattison, 53, unconscious behind the wheel of the vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.22 percent, nearly triple the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxication, police said. That led to a misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI, and he was released pending prosecution in Lake Luzerne Town Court.
Sheriff's Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie handled the case.