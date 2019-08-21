{{featured_button_text}}
Northway crash

A pickup truck towing a trailer is engulfed in flames Tuesday morning after a tire failure on the trailer sent it off the road, according to State Police. Two men were injured in the crash.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two men were injured Tuesday morning after a truck and trailer they were driving went off the side of the road and became engulfed in flames on Interstate 87 in the town of Elizabethtown.

State Police said they responded at 6:26 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash off the northbound Northway lanes near mile marker 108. An investigation at the scene revealed that a 1997 Ford pickup truck towing a Haulmark enclosed trailer departed the roadway on the western shoulder due to tire failure on the trailer. The truck and trailer struck the median and became engulfed in flames.

Front seat passenger Michael C. Massman, 50, of North Tonawanda was brought by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with a punctured lung and burns to his legs, according to State Police. They said driver Justin L. Blankenship, 40, of North Tonawanda was taken to Elizabethtown Community Hospital and was released with minor injuries.

State Police said Blankenship was not licensed to drive and was issued multiple traffic tickets. Also, police said neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Elizabethtown and North Hudson fire departments responded to the scene.

