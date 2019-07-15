TUPPER LAKE — A 4-year-old boy from Tupper Lake drowned Friday evening after he went missing while playing with several children at Stony Creek Pond, according to State Police.
State Police were called to the scene at 7:12 p.m. for a report of a missing child. Once on scene a trooper dove into the water and retrieved the boy getting him to medical attention.
The boy identified as Ryder A. White was transported to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake where he was pronounced deceased at 8:34 p.m. by Dr. Dianna Bryan, State Police said.
According to an Adirondack Daily Enterprise report the family was celebrating his mother’s, Allison White, birthday and a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with funeral costs.
“We were camping, at Corey’s campsite #1,” Ryder’s mother, Allison White, wrote in a message sent through family friend Kaylin Reyell over Facebook. “After dinner the kids wanted to play by the water. I told them to go ahead, but stay out of the water.”
When she went to check on the fire, her daughter ran over, saying Ryder was in the water and drowning.
“I ran right out of my shoes and right into the water to search,” Allison wrote.
Reyell said money sent to the campaign will go toward holding a funeral for Ryder.
The GoFundMe page, titled “Funeral Costs for the White family,” can be found at www.gofundme.com/funeral-costs-for-the-white-family.
The page was established Saturday, and by 11:30 a.m. Monday, about $19,000 of the $20,000 goal had been raised.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at Albany Medical Center and the incident remains under investigation.
