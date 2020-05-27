Police: Tractor-trailer driver had medical issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILTON — An autopsy has determined that the driver in the fatal tractor-trailer crash last week had a medical issue before the crash, according to State Police.

David H. Ferguson, 67, of Constableville in Lewis County, was driving his tractor-trailer south on the Northway on Friday, when he veered off the highway just south of Exit 16 in Wilton. The tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.

The accident closed the left and southbound lanes of the Northway for several hours on Friday afternoon.

