Police: Three hospitalized following crash
QUEENSBURY — Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 2-year-old, following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road.

Two vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection at approximately 9 p.m., according to Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Patricia A. Zahaba, a 56-year-old Hudson Falls resident, was traveling west on Quaker Road with her 2-year-old grandson when she collided with 35-year-old Zack A. Muroff of South Glens Falls, who was driving in the opposite direction and attempting to turn left onto Dix Avenue.

All three were taken to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No tickets have been issued pending the results on an investigation.

South Queensbury Fire Department, West Glens Falls EMS, Bay Ridge EMS and Fort Edward EMS all provided assistance at the scene.

