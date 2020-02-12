Police: Teen stole, crashed car
Police: Teen stole, crashed car

A Greenfield teen was arrested Friday after he crashed a stolen car into a snowbank on Call Street in Lake Luzerne, police said.

Maxwell G. Peris, 19, was arrested after police responded to a report of a car theft in Glens Falls and an erratic driver in Queensbury, authorities said.

The vehicle had been left running by its owner on Maple Street in Glens Falls, and a short time later police received complaints about a driver on Corinth Road in Queensbury.

Warren County sheriff's officers and State Police caught up to it on Call Street, where Peris allegedly crashed it. He was not hurt, but was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and released after arraignment.

