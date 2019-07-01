HADLEY — The 16-year-old from Lake Luzerne who died in a car crash early Sunday morning was remembered Monday as a kind and "charismatic" young man as police worked to figure out what caused him to careen off Antone Mountain Road.
Police said Hayden L. Bush was driving illegally, out of conditions for his junior driver's license, when he drove into a tree on Antone Mountain Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just west of the intersection with Bunzey Mountain Road.
Under state law, 16-year-olds are not permitted to drive between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless they are going to or from school or work. Police said there was no indication Bush was doing either.
"He should not have been driving at that time with a junior license," Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said.
Zurlo said the police investigation was continuing Monday, as sheriff's investigators and crash reconstruction experts delve into what led up to the crash. Bush was the only occupant of the 2002 Volkswagen Jetta when it crashed.
Zurlo said it was still unclear as to what caused Bush to go off the right side of the road. He said investigators had a blood sample taken to be tested for possible alcohol and drug use, and results of those tests may take weeks.
He said police were still trying to confirm where Bush had been and where he was heading when he lost control of the car.
"We're still trying to put it all together," Zurlo said. "The good thing is everyone is being cooperative."
Anyone who has any information about the collision or Bush's activities beforehand is asked to contact sheriff's Investigator Jeffrey O’Connor at 518-885-6761.
A memorial with flowers, crosses, pictures and candles has been put on and around the tree that. Numerous people scrawled messages of love into the wood as well.
Bush would have been a senior at Hadley-Luzerne Central School next fall. High School Principal Burgess Ovitt said Bush was "charismatic" and well-liked by his peers, always with a smile on his face.
"If he liked you and trusted you, he would do anything for you," Ovitt said. "He was looking forward to his senior year."
He was very athletic, and played numerous sports through his sophomore year, but did not compete this year. His social media accounts show he also snowmobiled and rode four wheelers and dirt bikes, and as of late May had been trying to sell a 2002 Jetta on Facebook, though it was unclear whether it was the one that crashed.
Ovitt said a number of students came to school Monday to avail themselves of counseling being offered by the district.
He said the school had three counselors volunteer to come in, one cutting short a family vacation, and counseling services will be offered at least through Wednesday. Other area school districts offered counseling assistance as well.
Memorial service arrangements for Bush had not been released as of late Monday afternoon.
Funny, at the vet's doctor offices, we get blood tests in 3 days, including complete drug scan. The oncologist in Albany would draw blood, and results would be in for the doctor in a half hour.
I know many things in NY are third rate, sad our police labs are one of those things.
