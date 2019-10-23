SCHUYLERVILLE — A 13-year-old will face a felony charge in Saratoga County Family Court for a threat to blow up a school that was made via social media Tuesday, police said.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said the threat pertained to Schuylerville Central School and was made on the Snapchat application. Police said there was no indication he planned to carry out the threat.
School officials released a statement on Tuesday, saying they were alerted of the threat in the late afternoon and the Sheriff's Office was notified immediately.
The statement said the district takes all threats seriously, but after the investigation, officials believe there is no cause for concern. They expressed gratitude for the individual who reported the threat.
The teen was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, and released to parents, pending prosecution in Family Court.
