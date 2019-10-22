{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A teen from Stillwater was arrested Monday night after he was found to have 15 fake $100 bills, police said.

Hayden P. Tompkins, 18, of was stopped on Aviation Road around 9:20 p.m., records show.

He was found to have marijuana, and a search turned up the fake money as well, according to State Police. Police said he was headed to visit a friend in Queensbury.

Tompkins was charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, authorities said.

Tompkins, who was also arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge in Stillwater on Sept. 30, was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments