QUEENSBURY — A teen from Stillwater was arrested Monday night after he was found to have 15 fake $100 bills, police said.
Hayden P. Tompkins, 18, of was stopped on Aviation Road around 9:20 p.m., records show.
He was found to have marijuana, and a search turned up the fake money as well, according to State Police. Police said he was headed to visit a friend in Queensbury.
Tompkins was charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, authorities said.
Tompkins, who was also arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge in Stillwater on Sept. 30, was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
