Police take precautions amid virus concerns

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has changed jail policies to try to lessen the chance that inmates and staff will be exposed to the coronavirus, part of a host of changes being made by law enforcement agencies whose staff members may come into contact with those with the virus.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the department will screen all new inmates for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms as they are booked in to the jail, and there will be no "contact" visits for inmates until further notice. Jail staff also plan to screen visitors for apparent health problems, LaFarr said.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his staff was reviewing jail policies as well, and that the state Commission of Correction was scheduled to hold a conference call on Monday afternoon with jall administrators around the state to go over jail practices in light of the outbreak.

Murphy and LaFarr said road patrol officers have protocols to follow when coming into contact, which include use of gloves and hand sanitizers when needed, and in particular when coming into contact with apparently ill people. The advent of MRSA infections a number of years ago resulted in many new practices to avoid transmission of infections.

