MOREAU — Police have identified a "prime suspect" in an Aug. 9 shooting in the parking lot of Bluebird Village Townhouses but were continuing to investigate to build a case for charges as of Wednesday, Saratoga County's sheriff said Thursday.
Someone fired a shot that night from a small-caliber firearm toward people standing near a car, nearly hitting a woman next to the vehicle and leaving a hole in the hood of the 2018 Subaru.
Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said the investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday and investigators were working to determine what charges could be filed.
While a witness initially said it took police about 40 minutes to get to the complex after 911 was called, Zurlo said Sheriff's Office radio transmissions show the first officer was at the complex in less than 5 minutes, with backup officers who "closed the area and set up a perimeter" to determine what was happening.
"We get any call like that, the cavalry is coming," he said.
Police are investigating a report of a gunshot Friday evening in Bluebird Townhouses in Moreau.
The hood of a 2018 Subaru WRX sedan had a significant hole in the paint and dent in the metal, and to Howard it was clear that someone had just fired a gun at them.
"We heard it and I said, 'Holy cow, that's a bullet hole!' I told everyone to get inside and I called 911," Ken Howard, who runs a property management service, said. "The shot missed my girlfriend by about 10 feet. A few minutes earlier she had been leaning on the car, and it would have hit her."
The shot rang out as Ken Howard and his girlfriend were in the parking lot, and he believes they were the target of a boy who had been lectured about harassing younger children in the development a short time earlier.
Howard, a former U.S. Marine who operates Ward Property Development LLC, said the angle from which the shot came pointed back to the apartment of the boy, who is about 12. The child had previously made threats to Howard's children and had been spoken to about them.
The boy's family has since moved out of the complex, according to Howard.
Howard said he talked to police last week and was told the inquiry was ongoing.
Before the boy's family moved, Howard tried to talk to the child's parents about the situation and restitution for damage to his vehicle, but got no satisfaction as they called the police on him. He was not charged.
"I wasn't doing anything wrong. I went to them and said, 'Hey, let's talk about this,'" Howard said.
He said his car suffered more than $1,000 in damages, as the hood has to be replaced, and his insurance policy has a $1,000 deductible.
Zurlo asked that anyone with information in the case call the Sheriff's Office at 518-885-6761.
