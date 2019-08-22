Police are investigating a report of a gunshot Friday evening in Bluebird Townhouses in Moreau.

The hood of a 2018 Subaru WRX sedan had a significant hole in the paint and dent in the metal, and to Howard it was clear that someone had just fired a gun at them.

"We heard it and I said, 'Holy cow, that's a bullet hole!' I told everyone to get inside and I called 911," Ken Howard, who runs a property management service, said. "The shot missed my girlfriend by about 10 feet. A few minutes earlier she had been leaning on the car, and it would have hit her."