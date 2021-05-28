 Skip to main content
Police stepping up patrols during Memorial Day weekend
Police stepping up patrols during Memorial Day weekend

State police are increasing patrols to combat drunken, impaired and reckless driving during the Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by state and local police through Tuesday.

Troopers will be using both marked state police vehicles and unmarked vehicles that blend into traffic but are identifiable as emergency vehicles once emergency lighting is activated.

A total of 251 people were killed and 5,151 were injured in drunken driving-related crashes in the state in 2019, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany. Another 258 people were killed in drug-related crashes in the state, according to a news release.

This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. People are encouraged to download the “Have a Plan” app, which allows people to call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2020, troopers arrested 203 people for driving while impaired, issued 8,907 total tickets and investigated 457 crashes, which resulted in two fatalities.

