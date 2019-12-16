Police: State correction officer charged after DWI crash

FORT ANN — A state correction officer was charged with driving while intoxicated after he drove into a parked car on Route 4 on Friday night, then flipped his pickup over, police said.

Jason S. Bennett, 42, of Putnam Station, was not hurt in the 5:22 p.m. collision near the Route 149 intersection, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police said he veered out of his lane and hit a parked Chevrolet Cruze sedan, causing the GMC Sierra pickup he was driving to roll over.

Bennett failed field sobriety tests, but refused to take a breath test when taken to the Sheriff's Office's Fort Edward station, according to Sheriff Jeff Murphy.

Bennett was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail. He was released Sunday.

Murphy said the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision was aware of the arrest. The agency had no comment on his employment status as of Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's Deputy Kate Paddock handled the case. State Police assisted at the scene.

