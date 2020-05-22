Police: South Glens Falls man ran stop sign, caused accident
Police: South Glens Falls man ran stop sign, caused accident

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was ticketed for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign and causing a crash Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Corinth Road and Vandusen Road in Queensbury.

South Glens Falls resident Rainer Mehalick, 56, was driving his 2013 Nissan NV2 van when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Mehalick struck a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Thomas Loran, 61, of Queensbury.

Mehalick and Loran had minor injuries and were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation. Mehalick received a traffic ticket.

Sheriff’s Patrol Officer Nick Maille investigated the crash and was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls EMS and the West Glens Falls Fire Department.

Correction

Some references in this story and headline initially said it was the Queensbury driver who was ticketed. It was the South Glens Falls driver, police said. The story was updated with that corrected information on May 24.

