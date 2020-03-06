Police: South Glens Falls man charged with felony DWI

WILTON — A South Glens Falls man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor drug possession after a traffic stop in Wilton on Wednesday night, records show.
Jacob R. Normandin, 23, was charged after he was stopped on Ballard Road in Wilton around 9:40 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.
You have free articles remaining.
He was found to be intoxicated, and because he has a prior DWI conviction within 10 years, the charge filed Wednesday was upgraded to a felony, records show.
Normandin was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, for alleged drug possession, according to the website.
He was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.