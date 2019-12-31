Police: Skier dies after crashing into trees on Whiteface

WILMINGTON — A skier from Pennsylvania suffered fatal injuries on Dec. 23 when he left the Lower Northway Trail and slammed into trees, State Police reported.

Nicholas Koch, 21, from Danville, Pennsylvania, was spending the day at Whiteface with family members. He crashed at about 12:30 p.m.

Whiteface Mountain personnel and Wilmington EMS attended to Koch, and he was taken to the University of Vermont Health Center in Burlington, Vermont, where he died.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has any further information on it is asked to call State Police at 518-873-2750.

