QUEENSBURY — Six people were transported to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Dix and Queensbury avenues, police said.

At about 3:15 p.m., a 2003 Jeep driven by Joshua Bailey, 35, of Lake George, was traveling south on Queensbury Avenue and collided with a 2000 GMC van operated by Sabrina Adams, 28, of Warrensburg, who was traveling west on Dix Avenue, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

Both drivers, as well as passengers, were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Anthony Adams, 34, and two juvenile children were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for minor injuries, and Jessica Mischenko, 26, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was transported to Albany Medical Center for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash, and no tickets had been issued as of Thursday evening.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by South Queensbury Fire Department, Bay Ridge EMS, West Glens Falls EMS, Empire Ambulance and Fort Edward EMS.

The intersection was closed for a period to time to allow for removal of the vehicles and for first responders to work the scene.

