FORT EDWARD — Six young people have been charged with felonies for allegedly stealing more than $6,000 dollars in cash and jewelry while at a house party in Fort Edward earlier this year.
The group allegedly stole nearly $5,300 worth of jewelry and about $1,200 in cash during a party at a Moon Street home in late June. A young person who lives in the home hosted the party while her parents were not there.
Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway said some of the jewelry was sold at pawn shops, while some was buried and recovered during the police investigation.
The teen who hosted the party was not charged.
"It appears through the investigation that she was not part of it (the theft)," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Five have been charged with felony grand larceny, and a sixth was being sought on an arrest warrant for the same charge.
Police identified them as:
- Chayse M. Manell, 21, of Hudson Falls.
- Riley J. Skinner, 18, of South Glens Falls.
- Carly A. Kennedy, 17, of Argyle.
- Maxwell H. Brown, 20, of Lake George.
- A 16-year-old girl from Glens Falls who is being prosecuted as a juvenile, so her name was not released.
The defendant who has evaded police is a teen from Hudson Falls.
Brown and Skinner were sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail, while the other defendants were free pending further court action. Brown was also charged with unrelated felony drug counts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.