QUEENSBURY -- A registered sex offender who moved to a new home without notifying police or state officials was charged with a felony Monday, police said.

Evan B. Oliver, 20, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, police said in a news release.

Oliver is a Level 1 sex offender because of an unspecified sex-related conviction. Level 1 offenders are deemed the least likely to re-offend.

He was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Sheriff's officers Jesse Pound and Donnie Long handled the case.

