HUDSON FALLS — Police arrested seven people in recent days who allegedly sought to have sex with children as part of a multi-agency online sting, the latest in a series of police efforts to target would-be pedophiles.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hudson Falls Police, State Police and the FBI took part in the operation that involved online communication with people who had shown interest in having sex with a child under the age of 15.
Police would not release details of how they came to entice the men. But all seven of them traveled to a location in Hudson Falls for the purpose of meeting a person they thought would be an underage teen for sexual contact, sheriff's Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said.
Instead of a 14-year-old girl, police officers awaited.
The sting was the latest in a series of similar efforts across the region in recent years.
Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis said the FBI reached out to his agency earlier this year to see if there was interest in seeing if agencies in the county could work together to seek out those who target children. He said it was "disgusting" that not only were seven arrested, but many others responded to the postings but did not follow through and rendezvous with police.
"It's sad that this sort of thing goes on around here, but it's good we were able to get these guys thanks to some great cooperation between agencies," Gillis said.
"Protecting children and vulnerable entities is and will continue to be a priority for us," Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy added. "This was a great collaboration including federal, state, county and local law enforcement."
According to police, charged were:
* Oscar U. Juarez, 29, of Glens Falls, with attempted second-degree rape.
* Cimarron J. Manney, 44, of Hudson Falls, with attempted second-degree criminal sexual act.
* David W. Smaus, 33, of Clifton Park, with attempted second-degree rape and attempted second-degree criminal sexual act.
* Ryan J. Trainor, 23, of Fort Edward, with attempted criminal sexual act and second-degree patronizing a person for prostitution.
* Duke N. Barrett, 27, of Warrensburg, with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree patronizing a person for prostitution and second-degree criminal sexual act.
* Barry H. Grubert, 66, of Queensbury, with attempted second-degree criminal sexual act.
* Arron Sowle, 37, of Gloversville, with attempted second-degree rape.
All but Manney were released, pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court after arraignment. Manney remained in Washington County Jail for lack of bail as of Monday.
The effort was overseen by the FBI's Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force, which has been involved in similar stings with local and State Police in Warren, Albany and Fulton counties in recent years. The officers have used social media to communicate with people who respond to sex-themed postings.
The attempted rape and attempted criminal sexual act charges are punishable by up to 4 years in state prison. The two Warren County stings resulted in felony convictions for all defendants except for one who fled the region, and most were sentenced to 18 months in state prison.
Anyone who has information about the activities of the suspects is being asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-746-2494.
