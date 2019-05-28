QUEENSBURY — Two residents of an American Indian reservation in northern New York were arrested Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on the Northway led to the seizure of 37 pounds of marijuana, according to State Police.
Police said the vehicle was stopped for speeding and changing lanes without signalling in the southbound lanes near Exit 18, and State Police determined that the occupants had marijuana.
A search turned up 25 bags of marijuana that amounted to 37 pounds, which police believe the duo were in the process of delivering to Albany.
Keena M. King, 34, and Kevin W. Lazore, 36, both of the Akwesasne Reservation on the Canadian border, were charged with felony criminal possession of marijuana, arraigned before Queensbury Town Justice Michael Muller and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
On behalf of the thousands of cancer victims, children with a rainbow of conditions,
countless vets with PTSD and so many others who will do without this haul,
I thank the troopes for their efforts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.