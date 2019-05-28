{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY — Two residents of an American Indian reservation in northern New York were arrested Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on the Northway led to the seizure of 37 pounds of marijuana, according to State Police.

Police said the vehicle was stopped for speeding and changing lanes without signalling in the southbound lanes near Exit 18, and State Police determined that the occupants had marijuana.

A search turned up 25 bags of marijuana that amounted to 37 pounds, which police believe the duo were in the process of delivering to Albany.

Keena M. King, 34, and Kevin W. Lazore, 36, both of the Akwesasne Reservation on the Canadian border, were charged with felony criminal possession of marijuana, arraigned before Queensbury Town Justice Michael Muller and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

