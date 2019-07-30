QUEENSBURY — It's still illegal to possess marijuana in New York, even with the governor signing a law that further decriminalizes possession of it.
Two Franklin County residents learned early Tuesday that having 116 pounds of the greenery will still net you some serious New York State Penal Law charges, however.
State Police arrested the duo after pulling over a man from Hogansburg who was driving erratically in the southbound lanes, and learning he did not have a valid driver's license, officials said.
A search of the vehicle he and his female passenger were using to drive south on the interstate netted three duffel bags stuffed with marijuana, according to State Police.
Charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, were the driver, Eric Allen, 29, and passenger Margaret Arquette, 29, records show. Allen was also ticketed for an unsafe lane change.
Both were being held at Warren County Jail pending arraignment.
