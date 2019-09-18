QUEENSBURY — State troopers who noticed suspicious activity at a motel in Queensbury started an investigation that led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics and cash Tuesday, police said.
Police seized an estimated 3 ounces of cocaine as well as lesser quantities of heroin and marijuana when they searched a room at the Days Inn on Big Boom Road, according to State Police.
Police believe a New York City man had been using the motel room to sell drugs. The man, Leonardo A. Larancuent, 37, was charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia for having a scale to weigh narcotics and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, records show.
Troopers also seized $5,665 in cash that was in the room.
Larancuent was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
