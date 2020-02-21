Police seek witnesses to Queensbury crash
Police seek witnesses to Queensbury crash

QUEENSBURY -- Police are looking for witnesses to a Thursday night crash at Route 9 and Aviation Road to try to determine who was at fault.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said multiple people suffered minor injuries during the 5:45 p.m. collision, but none of them required hospitalization.

Police said a Volkswagen sedan driven by William Munro II, 35, of South Glens Falls, was headed south on Route 9 when it collided with a Ford SUV driven by Crystal Sawn, 34, of Glens Falls, who was turning left from Route 9 onto Aviation.

The investigation was continuing Friday, and the Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who witnessed the crash call 518-743-2500 and ask for Officer John Bateholts.

Queensbury Central firefighters and West Glens Falls EMS assisted at the scene.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

