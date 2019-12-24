Police seek vehicle that narrowly missed man who died in accident

QUEENSBURY — Police believe the elderly Queensbury man who was killed by a sport-utility vehicle Monday night while crossing Corinth Road was almost hit by another vehicle moments before he was fatally injured, police said.

Henry W. Chabot, 83, was crossing from a bus stop on the south side of the road to walk to his house across the road when he was clipped by a westbound Nissan Rogue SUV, which knocked him down and caused a fatal head injury.

Chabot was nearly across the road, but was believed to be in the traveled portion of it when he was hit, Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said.

The driver who hit him, Kerri L. Driscoll, 25, of North Creek, was not charged, and was not believed to have been speeding or operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She had a child in the vehicle with her, and turned over her cellphone to show she had not been using it, Stockdale said.

Driscoll told police that she didn't see Chabot, who was wearing dark clothing, until it was too late to avoid contact, as she faced headlights from an oncoming vehicle and glare from wet pavement.

Chabot had just gotten off a Glens Falls Transit Co. bus at the bus stop in front of Hudson Headwaters and was walking to his home across the street.

