Police seek vehicle that narrowly missed man who died in accident

QUEENSBURY — Police believe the elderly Queensbury man who was killed by a sport-utility vehicle Monday night while crossing Corinth Road was almost hit by another vehicle moments before he was fatally injured, police said.
Henry W. Chabot, 83, was crossing from a bus stop on the south side of the road to walk to his house across the road when he was clipped by a westbound Nissan Rogue SUV, which knocked him down and caused a fatal head injury.
Chabot was nearly across the road, but was believed to be in the traveled portion of it when he was hit, Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said.
The driver who hit him, Kerri L. Driscoll, 25, of North Creek, was not charged, and was not believed to have been speeding or operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She had a child in the vehicle with her, and turned over her cellphone to show she had not been using it, Stockdale said.
Driscoll told police that she didn't see Chabot, who was wearing dark clothing, until it was too late to avoid contact, as she faced headlights from an oncoming vehicle and glare from wet pavement.
Chabot had just gotten off a Glens Falls Transit Co. bus at the bus stop in front of Hudson Headwaters and was walking to his home across the street.
You have free articles remaining.
There is no crosswalk there. Police found surveillance video from a nearby business that showed a small, light-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Juke, that was headed eastbound and nearly hit Chabot before he made it to the westbound lane.
"The driver definitely took evasive action to avoid him," Stockdale said.
Police are hoping to interview that driver, he said.
The crash scene is just east of the spot where a Queensbury man who was riding a bicycle on Corinth Road was hit and nearly killed by a truck on Dec. 18, 2018. The vehicle that hit Aron Steves left the scene, and Steves is dealing with permanent injuries after months in Albany Medical Center and a rehabilitation unit.
Residents of the area have said that the lack of a shoulder along the pavement and inadequate lighting in spots make for dangerous conditions for those who walk or bike along the busy road. The speed limit is 45 mph in that area.
Chabot lived in an apartment attached to a garage at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Corinth Road. His next door neighbor said he had worked as a mechanic and handyman, and frequently took the bus to go grocery shopping or to visit friends in Glens Falls and Fort Edward. Stockdale said the bus driver was acquainted with him.
Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500, and hit option 1.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com