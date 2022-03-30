Police seek suspect in attempted larceny at Walgreens pharmacy in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A man attempted to rob the Walgreens on Broad Street on Sunday afternoon, just one day before someone robbed a nearby bank.

According to Detective Sgt. Seth French of the Glens Falls Police Department, a suspect entered the Walgreens pharmacy at 202 Broad St. and jumped over a counter in an attempt to rob the store.

According to French, the suspect grabbed a few items but dropped them on the way out.

"It was attempted larceny — the suspect did not succeed in his robbery," the detective said. "We're still looking for him."

The suspect tried to rob the pharmacy in the back of the store, according to a Walgreens employee, a detail that French also confirmed.

The Walgreens incident happened one day before a man robbed the Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. branch on Broad Street, Glens Falls, on Monday morning. Police are still searching for that suspect.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

