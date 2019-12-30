Police seek source of 'explosion' in Saratoga County

Police are trying to figure out what caused a large "explosion" that was heard, felt and seen in southwestern Saratoga County late Sunday.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received an estimated 30 calls from people about the explosion around 10:43 p.m. Sunday. Some reported their homes shook, and others described a green glow in the sky as it occurred.
"Our communication center was inundated with calls," Sheriff Michael Zurlo said. "We sent patrols to that area and they could not find anything. We thought maybe it was an aircraft, but nothing has been reported missing."
Possible electrical problems, such as a transformer explosion, were also reviewed, as an ice storm hit part of the region, but no widespread power issues were found. There was also no lightning in the area at the time.
The calls came from residents of Edinburg, Providence, Galway, Greenfield, Milton and Ballston Spa, but the source of this explosion had not been located as of Monday afternoon.
Residents of Milton seemed to think the glow was focused to the northwest, Zurlo said.
The Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with National Grid, National Weather Service, the U.S. Navy base in West Milton, and the Federal Aviation Administration, and none of them report any issues or problems that could account for the explosion.
Some suggested the possibility of a meteor landing in a rural part of the county, but the sheriff said an observatory was contacted and nothing was seen crossing the sky.
The Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI as part of the investigation.
Anyone with knowledge as to the source of the explosion is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.
