Police seek source of 'explosion' in Saratoga County

Police are trying to figure out what caused a large "explosion" that was heard, felt and seen in southwestern Saratoga County late Sunday.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received an estimated 30 calls from people about the explosion around 10:43 p.m. Sunday. Some reported their homes shook, and others described a green glow in the sky as it occurred.

"Our communication center was inundated with calls," Sheriff Michael Zurlo said. "We sent patrols to that area and they could not find anything. We thought maybe it was an aircraft, but nothing has been reported missing."

Possible electrical problems, such as a transformer explosion, were also reviewed, as an ice storm hit part of the region, but no widespread power issues were found. There was also no lightning in the area at the time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The calls came from residents of Edinburg, Providence, Galway, Greenfield, Milton and Ballston Spa, but the source of this explosion had not been located as of Monday afternoon.

Residents of Milton seemed to think the glow was focused to the northwest, Zurlo said.