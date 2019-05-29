The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in figuring out who stole a trailer and tractor from a Fort Ann home over the weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the vehicle believed to have been used to steal the utility trailer and tractor Sunday morning from an unspecified property in Fort Ann. The vehicle used to tow the equipment away was described as a dark blue or grey Chevrolet Tahoe.
The trailer is a 2019 Galvanized Load Rite utility trailer, the tractor a yellow and black 2010 Cub Cadet EX 2900 A, police said.
Anyone with information please contact sheriff’s Investigator Matt Ashton at (518) 746-2496 or call the anonymous tip line at 518-746-2522, refer to incident number 2019-006906.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.