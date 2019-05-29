{{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in figuring out who stole a trailer and tractor from a Fort Ann home over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the vehicle believed to have been used to steal the utility trailer and tractor Sunday morning from an unspecified property in Fort Ann. The vehicle used to tow the equipment away was described as a dark blue or grey Chevrolet Tahoe.

The trailer is a 2019 Galvanized Load Rite utility trailer, the tractor a yellow and black 2010 Cub Cadet EX 2900 A, police said.

Anyone with information please contact sheriff’s Investigator Matt Ashton at (518) 746-2496 or call the anonymous tip line at 518-746-2522, refer to incident number 2019-006906.

