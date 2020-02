CAMBRIDGE — Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two men who were at the scene of a recent burglary.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the men, who police would like to identify as they investigate a burglary on King Road.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-746-2491 or 518-746-2522.

