Police seek man who defrauded local hotels

A New York City man who has roamed around the country defrauding hotels and motels through an elaborate scam hit the Lake George area earlier this month, and police are trying to determine if he is still in the region.

State Police released a hotel surveillance photo of the man who they believe hit The Sagamore resort, Fort William Henry Hotel and Holiday Inn of Lake George in late December and early January, defrauding the hotels of more than $2,600 through room, food and drink bills.

His name is being withheld because he hadn't been criminally charged in Warren County as of Thursday.

The suspect, who has convictions for the same type of scheme in Florida and New York City, has devised a scheme in which he sneaks into rooms of hotel patrons who have checked out, and then calls the front desk seeking to extend the patron's stay.

State Police believe the man goes into unlocked rooms when they are being cleaned, after the legal guests have left to check out.

He rang up a bill of more than $1,000 at The Sagamore, charging not just a room to the previous guest's credit card but also food and drinks that included a $600 bar tab, officials said. Police said he then moved to the village of Lake George, defrauding the neighboring Canada Street hotels over a period of days.