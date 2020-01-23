You are the owner of this article.
Police seek man who defrauded local hotels
A New York City man who has roamed around the country defrauding hotels and motels through an elaborate scam hit the Lake George area earlier this month, and police are trying to determine if he is still in the region.

Hotel theft suspect

Police believe this man ripped off three Lake George-area hotels through a scheme to illegally charge rooms, food and drinks to patrons' credit cards.

State Police released a hotel surveillance photo of the man who they believe hit The Sagamore resort, Fort William Henry Hotel and Holiday Inn of Lake George in late December and early January, defrauding the hotels of more than $2,600 through room, food and drink bills.

His name is being withheld because he hadn't been criminally charged in Warren County as of Thursday.

The suspect, who has convictions for the same type of scheme in Florida and New York City, has devised a scheme in which he sneaks into rooms of hotel patrons who have checked out, and then calls the front desk seeking to extend the patron's stay.

State Police believe the man goes into unlocked rooms when they are being cleaned, after the legal guests have left to check out.

He rang up a bill of more than $1,000 at The Sagamore, charging not just a room to the previous guest's credit card but also food and drinks that included a $600 bar tab, officials said. Police said he then moved to the village of Lake George, defrauding the neighboring Canada Street hotels over a period of days.

Sam Luciano, general manager of the Fort William Henry Hotel, said the man stayed three nights by billing the room to the credit card of a previous guest. He said the hotel was out hundreds of dollars, and that the hotel has changed its policies so that guests have to physically present a credit card at the front desk to extend their stay.

Messages left at the other two establishments were not returned Thursday.

Authorities said hotel and motel guest should not leave their room key cards or receipts behind in their rooms when checking out.

State Police released the suspect's picture, and The Post-Star also learned of a 2012 case that involved the same suspect and got media attention in Florida, where the man was identified as an "Orlando transient."

Police said he is out on bail awaiting sentencing for similar allegations at hotels in New York City.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the State Police station in Queensbury at 745-1035 and ask for Investigator Deyette.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

