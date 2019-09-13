GREENFIELD -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 95-year-old Greenfield man who was reported missing Thursday night.

David Erb, 95, was last seen on Braim Road driving a grey Hyundai, but hasn't been seen since 5 p.m. Thursday. He suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing light brown pants, a light colored shirt with red suspenders and brown shoes.

Anyone with information as to his location was asked to call the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office at 518-885-6761.