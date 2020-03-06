Police search for missing Saratoga Springs man

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing elderly man from Saratoga Springs.
Michael McNaughton, 79, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.
He was last seen on Karen Drive Saratoga Springs around 11 a.m. Thursday.
McNaughton is believed to be driving a 2014 black Ford Escape sport utility vehicle with New York registration BPC-2814. He is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or call Saratoga Springs Police at 518-584-1800.