Police search for Broad Street bank robber

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a local bank on Monday morning.

Police are searching for the man who robbed Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street in Glens Falls about 10:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect is a white man, between 5 feet and 5 feet, 4 inches tall, who was wearing a tan jacket, gray sweatshirt with a hood, and green pants with a white logo on the left leg.

Video footage from the bank shows that he was also wearing sunglasses and a camouflage bandana.

According to police, the man entered the bank around 10:25 a.m. and handed a note to a bank teller demanding money.

After he took an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank by foot and headed northbound on Mission Street, police said.

There were no injuries and the suspect did not have a weapon, police said.

The search started immediately after the incident, forcing some roads in the vicinity to close for a time. Helicopters were deployed and were seen over Glens Falls.

Glens Falls Police Department received assistance from New York State Police, New York State Police Aviation Unit, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

As of 10:40 a.m. Monday, all the schools in the Glens Falls City School District went into lockout while police searched for the suspect.

Skye Heritage, a spokesperson for the district, said that dismissal time would not change, but students would be supervised by extra security.

In a message posted on the Glens Falls City School District website, officials said: "All schools’ students and staff members are safe, accounted for, and continuing their day inside the building with all doors and windows secure. The lockouts will be lifted when we are notified by police that their activity has ended."

School officials said their lockout procedures are followed in response to "an actual or potential threat from outside the building."

The lockout forces all students and staff to remain inside the building, while all exterior doors are locked, and classes continue as usual inside the school.

School officials said they will update families and the community when the situation is resolved.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

