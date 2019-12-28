Police say they have 'leads' in store robbery case

LAKE GEORGE -- Police say they have developed leads in the search for the man who robbed a Route 9 convenience store at gunpoint Monday night.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was still trying to identify the man who held up Warrensburg Sunoco around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The store is just east of the Warrensburg town line, just off Exit 23 of the Northway.

He walked in and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the clerk, who turned over an unspecified amount of money before the man fled. His face was obscured by a scarf or shirt.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said investigators had some leads, but no arrest had been made as of Friday afternoon. Investigators were checking surveillance videos of area businesses to try to figure out who was responsible.

The man fled the store parking lot on foot, and a police dog tracked him west but the track ended.

Stockdale said police did not have a description of any vehicle he may have used.

The man was described as a white or Hispanic male with a medium complexion who partially obscured his face.