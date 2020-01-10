Police say injured infant's condition has improved

QUEENSBURY — The 4-month-old boy who was hospitalized late last month with serious head injuries remained in Albany Medical Center this week, but officials said his condition has improved.
The child had been in the hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit since he was admitted Dec. 20 with a fractured skull, but he was recently transferred to the regular pediatric unit.
Authorities said it was unclear whether there was a brain injury or any lasting effects from the injuries.
State Police and the Warren County District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate how the child came to be hurt. No arrest has been made, but authorities said charges are possible.
The child lived at the time with his mother in an apartment at 215 Montcalm Apartments on Burke Circle in Queensbury and was being watched by the mother’s boyfriend when the injury was believed to have happened. The mother was working at the time, according to neighbors.
Police said the boyfriend asked for a lawyer when investigators sought to question him about what happened, so police do not know what occurred. He did not tell police he was represented by a specific lawyer when making the request, however.
State Police forensic evidence technicians spent hours at the home on Dec. 20
The young man police sought to question, whose name is being withheld because he hasn’t been charged, was on probation for 3 years for a misdemeanor assault conviction in Queensbury Town Court until earlier this year. He violated probation in June and was sentenced to 4 months in Warren County Jail, officials said.
Anyone with information in the case was asked to call State Police at 518-745-1035.
