Police save Lake George woman attempting to harm herself

Suicidal woman saved from bridge

QUEENSBURY — Law enforcement officials saved a Lake George woman on Tuesday after she threatened to harm herself while standing on the ledge of the Gurney Lane overpass of the Northway.

Police said state troopers and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the woman at about 4:30 p.m.

The woman had stated that she was planning to jump off of the bridge onto the traffic below.

Police said that personnel on scene were able to talk with the woman and defuse the situation, eventually distracting her long enough to pull her back safely from the ledge and over the guide rail.

The woman was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for further medical treatment, according to police.

Post-Star staff report

