 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police save Lake George woman attempting to harm herself

  • 0

Suicidal woman saved from bridge

QUEENSBURY — Law enforcement officials saved a Lake George woman on Tuesday after she threatened to harm herself while standing on the ledge of the Gurney Lane overpass of the Northway.

Police said state troopers and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the woman at about 4:30 p.m.

The woman had stated that she was planning to jump off of the bridge onto the traffic below.

Police said that personnel on scene were able to talk with the woman and defuse the situation, eventually distracting her long enough to pull her back safely from the ledge and over the guide rail.

The woman was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for further medical treatment, according to police.

Post-Star staff report

0 Comments
0
0
0
10
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Susan B. Anthony marker dedicated at childhood home

Susan B. Anthony marker dedicated at childhood home

The unveiling of a new historical marker at Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home Saturday was the occasion not only for celebration of the famous suffragist’s legacy but also a reckoning of how far the site has come since the house was saved from a foreclosure auction in 2006.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News