Police: Saratoga County man injured police officer, released without bail

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga County man faces numerous charges after he fought with police and injured an officer following a high-speed chase Friday night, authorities said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ballston Spa Police reported no serious injuries during the 9:30 p.m. altercation on Malta Avenue.

Breton H. Smith, 60, of Ballston Spa, refused to pull over when Ballston Spa Police tried to stop him, then got out of his vehicle and confronted the arresting officer when he eventually pulled into a driveway on Malta Avenue, according to police.

Smith was charged with felony assault as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle and issued seven traffic tickets, authorities said.

He was arraigned and released without bail pending prosecution in Ballston Spa Village Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 14