GREENFIELD — A man from Greenfield was arrested Sunday after he fired a shotgun inside his home earlier in the day, police said.
No injuries were reported during the gunplay. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Ronald R. Cooper, 55, fired the gun inside his Maple Avenue home while another person was present.
Police said the shot was fired during a dispute in the home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cooper was charged with felony reckless endangerment, non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana and arraigned in Greenfield Town Court. He was released pending further prosecution.
Sheriff's Investigator Matthew Robinson handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.