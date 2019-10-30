{{featured_button_text}}

GREENFIELD — A man from Greenfield was arrested Sunday after he fired a shotgun inside his home earlier in the day, police said.

No injuries were reported during the gunplay. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Ronald R. Cooper, 55, fired the gun inside his Maple Avenue home while another person was present.

Police said the shot was fired during a dispute in the home.

Cooper was charged with felony reckless endangerment, non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana and arraigned in Greenfield Town Court. He was released pending further prosecution.

Sheriff's Investigator Matthew Robinson handled the case.

