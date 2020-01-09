Police: Robbery proceeds recovered, suspect released on bail

GREENWICH — The Greenwich man who allegedly robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Wednesday was apparently done in by his distinctive looks and musical career.
Police said Isaiah J. Aldrich, 23, is the man who robbed the Cumberland Farms store on Route 29 around 3 a.m. Wednesday. He allegedly displayed a small folding knife and made off with about $170 and a quantity of cigarettes, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
He tried to hide his face with a hood and clothing, but staff at the store believed they recognized him from prior visits, authorities said. He has an unusual partially dyed mullet-style hairdo.
Aldrich was also known for frequently sitting in front of stores in the CVS Plaza in Greenwich, just north of Cumberland Farms on Route 29, and playing a guitar with a cup to collect donations.
Investigators from the Sheriff's Office and State Police were able to locate him later Wednesday, and recovered stolen cigarettes, most of the money and other evidence that linked him to the holdup, sheriff's Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said.
Police said Aldrich made admissions to his involvement in the robbery.
Aldrich, who listed addresses on John Street and Christie Road in Greenwich, was charged with first-degree robbery, and sent to Washington County Jail for $500 cash bail or $10,000/20,000 bail bond.
He posted bail, but was turned over to Schenectady Police, as he was being sought on an arrest warrant for a burglary of a car dealership there. He faces a felony count of third-degree burglary in that case.
Hardy said the arrest was the result of good, old-fashioned police work and interagency cooperation.
"There was a lot of neighborhood interviews, knocking on doors," she said.
Hardy, sheriff's investigators Jennifer Noble and Matt Ashton, sergeants Harold Spiezio and Bob Sullivan and deputies Travis Earl and Lance Barber handled the case, assisted by State Police from the Greenwich station and Cambridge-Greenwich Police.
