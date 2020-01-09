Police: Robbery proceeds recovered, suspect released on bail

GREENWICH — The Greenwich man who allegedly robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Wednesday was apparently done in by his distinctive looks and musical career.

Police said Isaiah J. Aldrich, 23, is the man who robbed the Cumberland Farms store on Route 29 around 3 a.m. Wednesday. He allegedly displayed a small folding knife and made off with about $170 and a quantity of cigarettes, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He tried to hide his face with a hood and clothing, but staff at the store believed they recognized him from prior visits, authorities said. He has an unusual partially dyed mullet-style hairdo.

Aldrich was also known for frequently sitting in front of stores in the CVS Plaza in Greenwich, just north of Cumberland Farms on Route 29, and playing a guitar with a cup to collect donations.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office and State Police were able to locate him later Wednesday, and recovered stolen cigarettes, most of the money and other evidence that linked him to the holdup, sheriff's Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Aldrich made admissions to his involvement in the robbery.