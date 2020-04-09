Police report crash, fireworks arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Driver transported following crash

QUEENSBURY — A crash on the Northway involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle caused some headaches for northbound travelers Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Odyssey rear-ended a tanker truck after swerving to avoid an animal just north of Exit 19, State Police said.

Miguel Mendez, 56, of Albany, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation, while the driver of the tanker truck, Riston Jones Sr., 47, of Rensselaer, was not injured, according to police.

The Northway was closed between exits 19 and 20 for about an hour with travel lanes reopening at about 9 a.m. according to traffic reports.

Police: Man had illegal fireworks

HEBRON — An Arygle man was allegedly in possession of an illegal rifle and fireworks during a traffic stop made by State Police on Wednesday.

According to State Police, a vehicle operated by an 18-year-old, who was not identified, was stopped for speeding at 2:28 p.m. on county Route 31.