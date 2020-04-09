Police report crash, fireworks arrest

Driver transported following crash
QUEENSBURY — A crash on the Northway involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle caused some headaches for northbound travelers Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Odyssey rear-ended a tanker truck after swerving to avoid an animal just north of Exit 19, State Police said.
Miguel Mendez, 56, of Albany, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation, while the driver of the tanker truck, Riston Jones Sr., 47, of Rensselaer, was not injured, according to police.
The Northway was closed between exits 19 and 20 for about an hour with travel lanes reopening at about 9 a.m. according to traffic reports.
Police: Man had illegal fireworks
HEBRON — An Arygle man was allegedly in possession of an illegal rifle and fireworks during a traffic stop made by State Police on Wednesday.
According to State Police, a vehicle operated by an 18-year-old, who was not identified, was stopped for speeding at 2:28 p.m. on county Route 31.
During the investigation, the trooper observed an illegal rifle and illegal fireworks inside the vehicle, police said.
The operator was charged with a felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and a violation for unlawfully possessing fireworks.
The male was transported to the State Police station in Greenwich where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Hebron Town Court on April 20 at 1 p.m.
State Police reminds of traffic laws
State Police are still out there despite a downturn in traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic impacting the nation.
State Police Major Robert Patnaude, Troop G Commander, reminds motorists that troopers continue to vigorously enforce the vehicle and traffic laws during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release, Patnaude said they have dedicated additional troopers to respond to incidents and complaints during this pandemic, and remain committed to maintaining safety on the roadways.
