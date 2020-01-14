Police renew request for public help in Stillwater missing person case

STILLWATER — Police renewed a request for the public's help Tuesday in locating a Stillwater man who disappeared last January under "suspicious" circumstances.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Michael P. Ahern, 42, of Brickyard Road, was last seen Jan. 6, 2019. He was reported missing by friends on Jan. 15.

He left behind vehicles, pets and medications, and was not known to be depressed or have had any reason to leave the area without informing family members.

The Sheriff's Office called his disappearance "suspicious," and said Tuesday that there have been no new developments over a year to determine what happened to him.

Ahern was a member of a motorcycle club known as Rolling Pride Motorcycle Club, which used the Brickyard Road property, just north of the city of Mechanicville, as its "clubhouse." Ahern did not own the property.

The club has since dissolved, but Ahearn's pets and vehicles were found there, and no arrangements had been made for care of his pets.

The State Police major crimes unit and forensic identification unit are assisting sheriff's investigators.

Anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Ahern was asked to contact Investigator Steve Brown at (518) 885-2471 or sbrown@saratogacountyny.gov.

